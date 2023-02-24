YouTube boxer Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) clashes with Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) for a WBC cruiserweight ranking on an ESPN+ PPV this Sunday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are some press conference highlights:

Jake Paul: “I’m so excited for this fight because I can finally silence the critics who have said, ‘Fiight a professional boxer, fight someone your age.’ I agree. I haven’t proven that. But this is why this fight is so big. This is why I’m so excited. This is why I’ve given this guy multiple chances and paid him so much money to finally show up. And it really seemed like the only time he wanted to get into the ring is when I increased the amount of money. So, thankfully he’s here now.”

Tommy Fury: “You’re getting put to sleep inside four rounds. Let me tell you. I’m not an old man. I’m a fresh, young fighter. I’m going to put you away. You had two very lucky escapes from this fight. You should have taken those escapes. You should not be sitting here right now because this is bad for you. You should have stuck to making easy money fighting old men and celebrities. I’m coming to take your head off.”

While Paul-Fury gets top billing, the actual reigning WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) will defend his title against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) in the co-feature.

Ilunga Makabu: “I just want Badou to keep one thing in mind. I’m going to break your nose. I’m going to break your chin. I’m going to break your ribs. Thank you…I’ve been a world champion for many years. I’m a dangerous boxer. There is no way Badou can take my belt. I’ll go back home with the belt and still be the WBC champion of the world.”

Badou Jack: “I’m here to take his belt, to win. I’m here to become the first Muslim fighter to become a world champion in Saudi. So, I am here to make history. Everybody’s got a plan until they get hit. I’m glad that he is confident…I still feel young. I feel fresh. I want to keep going, and I am here to make history. Some people, they win a title in one weight class. I won in two weight classes. Now, I’m coming for the third. And new!”