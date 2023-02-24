By Robert Coster

The WBA minimumweight unification title bout between WBA super champion Thamamanoon Niyomtrong( 24-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand and regular champion Erick Rosa (5-0, 1 KO) of the Dominican Republic has been called off. The battle between the two unbeaten titleholders was to be held in Thailand on March 1 as part of the WBA world title reduction plan with the winner becoming the only champion of this weight.

The Dominican corner traveled to the Asian country but was not allowed entry. Dominican promoter Belgica Pena explained that they were not provided the necessary documentation. “We are very disappointed by how we have been treated,” said Pena. “Yes, we will fight Niyomtrong, but in the Dominican Republic.”

