Shadow Entertainment(Jenny Do) presents another edition of the LEAD Event series March 25. The show will take place at the Saigon Sports Club, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The card will feature three WBA Asia title fights. The main event has local unbeaten favorite Dinh Hoang Truong (3-0, 3 KOs) versus Dae Huyun Baek (4-1, 3 KOs) of South Korea. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Truong’s WBA Asia super middleweight title at stake.

The supporting bout will see unbeaten WBA #8 ranked Huu Toan Le (6-0, 3 KOs) of Vietnam versus Garen Diagan (9-3, 5 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Le’s WBA Asia miniumumweight title on the line.

The other supporting bout has unbeaten Nguyen Ngoc Hai of Vietnam versus Campee Phayom (22-5-2, 14 KOs) of Thailand. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and the vacant WBA Asia South Championship.

Unbeaten teen sensation Arvin Jhon “AJ” Paciones (3-0, 2 KOs) steps up for his first 10 round flyweight bout versus Sarawut Jiamthong (7-3, 7 KOs). The power punching Vietnam-based Filipino has an exciting fan friendly style.

“This will be our first event of the year for which we are anticipating a sellout crowd,” said promoter Jenny Do.

Rounding out the undercard:

Hong Dat Vo vs. Rachata Khaophimai 8 rds Lightweights

Avzalbek Kuranbaev vs. Bordin Peepueh 8 rds super welterweights

Ngoc Hoan Do vs. TBA lightweights 6 rds lightweights

Dai Phat Lam vs. TBA lightweights 4 rds lightweights

Gia Thanh Doan vs. TBA 4 rds super flyweights