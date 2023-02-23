Looks like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez won’t be fighting in Las Vegas this Cinco de Mayo weekend. The undisputed super middleweight champion announced through his social networks that he will return to fight in Jalisco, Mexico, the state where he was born. The venue, the exact date and his opponent (expected to be John Ryder) will be announced soon.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
My goodness! This dude has done everything possible to avoid David Benavidez……If Benavidez wins in spectacular fashion against Plant, expect this crap to continue. However, if David looks vulnerable, he’ll be calling him out immediately after the fight! David loses, well then it’s a moot point!
I am not sure if he is ducking Benavidez yet. There were other options for Canelo and Benavidez had some self inflicted set backs. This Plant fight is a big deal because if Benavidez wins impressively then I think the boxing public and even casual fans will start demanding that match. Up until now Benavidez does not have a name on his record to make people make that demand. Plant is that name. The boxing public is demanding Crawford – Spence and we know how that is going. If Benavidez makes a statement with Plant…then we will see if this match has similar issues or if Canelo takes the stand like we believe champions should.
Well said Pete. I’ve never thought he was ducking him. You go look at the guys that Benavidez has been fighting and you can see all day that he needs to step it up. Let him run over Plant, then he can start talking about Canelo, but when the last four guys that you’ve fought have been Roamer Angulo, Ronald Ellis, Kyrone Davis and a David Lemieux at the very end of his career – if Canelo is ducking you, then you are ducking EVERYONE else. And Benavidez screwed himself out of the opportunity that Plant got with the unification because he got stripped twice: Once for missing weight and then again for testing positive for drugs.
Coward Canelo lol
O well, an easy one at home
Hopefully the next opponent will be better
What about Canelos unfinished business with Bivol? Was there a rematch clause?
Supposedly he fights Ryder in May and his second fight of the year would be Bivol in September. Bivol would also get to fight before then as well.
John Ryder is a decent opponent to test his hand and for a homecoming. Benavidez should be careful about his preparation, because a fault in making weight on his fight against Plant would throw a wrench on his stock, as a possible Canelo opponent in September, of course, a loss will take him out of the picture.
Alvarez has made enough cash he can take some time off and enjoy the day of May 5th this year. After Bivol beat Alvarez, I feel Alvarez needs to take some time and “feel out” what is the next best moves for his career.