Former WBA Super world featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (26-1-1, 21 KOs) makes his long awaited ring return this Saturday in Santa Marta, Colombia. Walters will take on local Luis Diaz Marmol (19-16, 11 KOs) in a scheduled eight round super lightweight bout. The veteran Marmol brings an aggressive style and upset an unbeaten prospect his last time out. The Jamaican-born Panama-based Walters will be fighting for the first time since 2016 but has been actively training for months. Walters also has enlisted the services of well-respected manager Gabriel Barron.

