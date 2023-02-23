Former WBA Super world featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (26-1-1, 21 KOs) makes his long awaited ring return this Saturday in Santa Marta, Colombia. Walters will take on local Luis Diaz Marmol (19-16, 11 KOs) in a scheduled eight round super lightweight bout. The veteran Marmol brings an aggressive style and upset an unbeaten prospect his last time out. The Jamaican-born Panama-based Walters will be fighting for the first time since 2016 but has been actively training for months. Walters also has enlisted the services of well-respected manager Gabriel Barron.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I think he was supposed to be fighting late last year, or something like that but it fell through. Have no clue what happened to this man; had the Loma fight and then absolutely vanished.
He lost the axe in the Loma fight ( Loma keep it) and now he has new one, very small Lego size
Damn Burucho. Damn!
He had a good run, picked up a belt, beat Donaire by KO, raised his stock financially and then had the Loma fight.
Between the psychological impact the loss had and the money made in the ring, perhaps his motivation to continue fighting was lost. So a comeback 6+ years later tells me that there are financial issues, and he needs to get back in the ring.
I wish him the best of luck and hope that he can make a few good paydays to secure himself financially.
I liked the Axeman, he was kind of a character. I thought it was strange that he walked away during his prime earning years as a fighter. Loma stole a quote from Bernard Hopkins and said something like ” After I fight them, they retire and never come back” refering to Walters amongst others I guess.Hard to say why he never fought after Loma; he was still pretty young. My guess is that it was more psychological. He was so severly outclassed by Loma and probably thought “man, that was humiliating. I can’t compete against the elite if they’re so much better than me”. I wish him luck on his return, but there is so much talent in his weight range. The best he would hope for is to win a few fights, and earn a title shot. I can’t see him becoming world champion again, but nothing better in boxing than a fighter beating the odds!
If Nicholas has been a black American with a good promoter, he would’ve bounced back after the Lomachenko debacle, but he is a black Caribbean, and is not easy to reach the top much less start all over again. Is almost the same case of Andrew ” six heads ” Lewis, who vanished after his ko loss to Mayorga