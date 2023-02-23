Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) has won 11 fights since losing in his pro debut in August 2019. He is now ready for his first world title opportunity against former world champion Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight world title on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

“Main event. World championship on the line. This is what I have always wanted and have asked for since I became a professional boxer. I see this fight as the perfect stage from which to present my credentials to the world and make the case that I am the best fighter in the featherweight division,” proclaimed Ramirez.

“I am proud of my career as an amateur and being a product of the ‘Cuban School of Boxing.’ But I have always added my own elements to the equation. I want to come forward and entertain, too. ‘El Tren’ (the Train) is not just a nickname, it characterizes who I am as a fighter.

“At the end of the day, boxing is for the fans. And if they find my style agreeable, I will not shy away from the responsibility of leading the way for many others who want to break the mold of the highly skilled but boring Cuban boxer. On April 1, I will fulfill the goal of becoming world champion, but I am convinced that my greatest accomplishments in this sport are ahead of me.”