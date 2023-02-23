By Bob Ryder

The next installment in one of the country’s longest (if not the longest) continuous running boxing promotions continues Saturday night with Night of Knockouts XXV at the MotorCity Hotel-Casino. Promoter, matchmaker Carlos Llinas, who has headed up the promotion since it’s beginning in 2011, is presenting a scheduled 11 bout card featuring 5 six round and 6 four round contests. In one of the feature 6 round bouts Detroit’s Derick Miller, Jr looks to remain unbeaten when he tangles with Eric Abraham. Miller, currently ranked #6 at cruiserweight in the USA by BoxRec.com will carry a (10-0, 6 KOs) record into the match against Abraham (7-15, 3 KOs). Heavyweight Vernon Webber (6-0, 4 KOs) will face his most experienced opponent in Larry Pryor (15-26, 9 KOs) in another feature contest.

Two other 6 round matches has Dwane Taylor facing Carlos Nunez and Ferris Dixon, Jr vs TBA. The remainder of the card in 4 round bouts are: Joseph Gerome Hicks, Jr vs Bilal Quintyne, Samuel Rizzo vs Jalen Woodmore, Matthew Niziolek vs Ishmael Dixon, Michael Kowalski vs Gary Edwards, David Olvera Rojas vs Kenneth Jamerson. Da’Velle Smith and Joshua James Pagan have opponents still to be announced.

Boxers such as Tony Harrison, Frank Martin, Jermaine Franklin, Vernon Paris, and Rydell Booker have all appeared at the Night of Knockouts series over the years and fans are always treated to a lot of action and yes, knockouts!

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

First Bout: 7:00 PM Sharp

Tickets via Ticketmaster.com