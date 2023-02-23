By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 super lightweight Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) has been forced to withdraw from a twelve bout with Robert Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) for the WBO Global 140-pound title that was scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Paro has been training in Las Vegas and sustained 3mm facial fracture in sparring. Paro said on social media one week ago he had been sparring with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Paro revealed to Fox Sports he hoped to make a speedy recovery and be back in action soon.