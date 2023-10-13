Jaqueem Hutcherson 121.6 vs. Brandon Chambers 120.4

(UBO and UBF Intercontinental super bantamweight titles)

Immanuel Aleem 182.2 vs. Antonio Hernandez 173.2

Ahmad Muhammad Jones 142.2 vs. Dionte Burts 143

Eric Hernandez 136.8 vs. Markus Bowes 136.4

Ezri Turner 165.4 vs. Joshua Dip 165.6

Joseph Veezey 143.6 vs. Steven Babsen 137.6

Marquel Johns 129.6 vs. Antonio Duntonvs.El 129.8

Ervin Fuller III 121.6 vs. Vit Y 120.6

Jeffrey Yu 129.3 vs. Darius Somieari 136

Micah Terrill 175.8 vs. Dahvs.Quan Erdington 183.4

Renaldo Gaines 136.6 vs. Darel Harris 137.2

Josiah Giles 146.6 vs. DeAndre Mesner 147.4

Tabish Faqiri 139.8 vs. Antwion McCollough 141

Vitalii Gubkin 166.6 vs. Derrick Vann 172.4

Venue: The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland

Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Tony and Christien Jeter)

1st Bell: 6:30 PM ET (Doors open at 6 PM)