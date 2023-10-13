Tommy Fury 182.6 vs. KSI 181.3
Logan Paul 194.4 vs. Dillon Danis 195
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: Misfits Boxing
TV: PPV ($54.99 DAZN), ($64.99 ESPN+)
Ahh, WWE boxing. I’ve predicted this years ago. I should get my cut.. nah but seriously. Did anyone notice how Fury might’ve injured his left hand when they were pushing the glass at eachother?.. watch how he shakes it like his left wrist got injured a little. He might feel it more tomorrow night.. if that’s the case.