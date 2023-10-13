Undefeated WBO junior middleweight world champion Tim Tszyu and top contender Brian Mendoza shared the stage during the final press conference before they share the ring headlining action live on Showtime on Saturday (Sunday in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Tim Tszyu: “I’m zoned in. There’s no love at all whatsoever (between me and Mendoza). And that’s what happens with each one of my opponents when I face them. Every little thing frustrates me about them. And I just have one thing on my mind and that’s victory by any means…I’m 23-0 for a reason. No one’s figured out the puzzle. For him he’s on the rise, he’s on a roll. But 23 – numbers don’t lie. I’m not looking for just one world title. I’m looking for all four. This is because of one man’s bitchiness. But I want all four. I’m in the present moment right now. I’m not thinking about that other bloke. Don’t blink.”

Brian Mendoza: “I’ve made my own real-life Rocky story. I didn’t mean to start it that way when I started my career but you have ups and downs in life and this is what it is. I clawed my way back from obscurity and now at this point I’m chasing greatness and I want this belt. It will change my life, my family’s life and everybody around me so that’s what I’ll be fighting for in the ring…I don’t care (how he feels about me). He still has to see me in the ring. It is what it is. Love me or hate me I’m here to win and to get the job done.”