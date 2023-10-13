Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.3 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri 159.5
(WBO/IBF middleweight unification)
Keyshawn Davis 135 vs. Nahir Albright 134.9
Richard Torrez Jr. 233.1 vs. Tyrrell Herndon 234.8
Guido Vianello 241.3 vs. Curtis Harper 275.5
Giovanni Marquez 141.3 vs. Donte Strayhorn 140.2
Duke Ragan 125.3 vs. Jose Perez 126.4
Kelvin Davis 142 vs. Narciso Carmona 142.6
Alan Garcia 137.8 vs. Nelson Hampton 137.3
Humberto Galindo 131.7 vs. Oscar Bravo 130.8
Jakhongir Zokirov 263.5 vs. Guillermo Del Rio 217.1
Venue: Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
While I like Keyshawn’s skill set and bravado, he’s really starting to get on my nerves with his immaturity! Bruh, you are a prospect at this point!! Calm down and show us what you’re capable of. STOP being so mouthy and boisterous
They’re talking about him like he’s the next big thing – I’m not entirely convinced of it just yet.
I agree. He needs to humble up a bit. If he starts tearing thru better competition then I’m all for his bravado.
I had never seen either one but i watched a few of their fights on the the ol’ tube. I think A-10 is going to beat the breaks off of Vincenzo.