Alimkhanuly, Gualtieri make weight Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.3 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri 159.5

(WBO/IBF middleweight unification) Keyshawn Davis 135 vs. Nahir Albright 134.9

Richard Torrez Jr. 233.1 vs. Tyrrell Herndon 234.8

Guido Vianello 241.3 vs. Curtis Harper 275.5

Giovanni Marquez 141.3 vs. Donte Strayhorn 140.2

Duke Ragan 125.3 vs. Jose Perez 126.4

Kelvin Davis 142 vs. Narciso Carmona 142.6

Alan Garcia 137.8 vs. Nelson Hampton 137.3

Humberto Galindo 131.7 vs. Oscar Bravo 130.8

Jakhongir Zokirov 263.5 vs. Guillermo Del Rio 217.1 Venue: Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

Promoter: Top Rank

Tszyu-Mendoza Final Press Conference

