Heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) has a new foe for October 28 on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Makhmudov’s original opponent Agron Smakici has had to withdraw from the fight for undisclosed reasons. The “Lion” will instead face 37-year-old former cruiserweight title challenger Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs).
A trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia seems to be very attractive, but when you read the fine prints ” and you will be facing Arslanbek Makhmudov in a ten round bout” rather you better go to Cuba for $500 bucks vacations and return home safe. Wise decision