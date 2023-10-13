New opponent for Makhmudov Heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) has a new foe for October 28 on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Makhmudov’s original opponent Agron Smakici has had to withdraw from the fight for undisclosed reasons. The “Lion” will instead face 37-year-old former cruiserweight title challenger Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs). Ken Shamrock Exclusive Interview Alimkhanuly, Gualtieri make weight Like this: Like Loading...

