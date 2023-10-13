By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock as he re-launches his Valor Bare Knuckle promotion on Fri, Oct. 27 at the UNF Arena in Jacksonville, FL, with his innovative, new Bout Circle concept. Shamrock explains this and shares amazing stories on his trilogies with Royce Gracie and Tito Ortiz in the UFC as well as his wrestling days where he squared off against The Rock. He also dives into the Jake and Logan Paul phenomenon and cross-over fights plus much more in this exclusive interview.

