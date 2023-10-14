Alexis “Lex” Rocha honored The City of Santa Ana honored WBO#1 rated welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) with a mural created by local artist Jose Ortiz ahead of his fight against undefeated Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday, October 21. The special unveiling, which was open to fans and friends, took place at Manny V. Padilla’s Main Cave located at 210 N Broadway in Santa Ana, California. Tszyu, Mendoza make weight Ken Shamrock Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

