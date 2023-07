Weights from Hanover, Maryland By Boxing Bob Newman Greg Outlaw 146 vs. Juan Angelo 145

Mansaborie Conde 166 vs. Vatali Gubkin 161

Ahmad Jones 140 vs. Mark Meshura 141

Jaqeem Hutcherson 121 vs. Vit Y 117

Frankie Scarborough 132 vs. Darel Harris 132

Gerry Robinson 134 vs. Ronald Thomas 136

MicahTerrill 175 vs. Williams 175

Nick. Battaglia 113 vs. Justin Benitez 112

Jeff Glossner 140 vs. Joshua Delgadillo 140

Mehki Phillips 134 vs. Phillip Agnew 135 Venue: Live Casino and Hotel Hanover MD

Promoter: Christen and Tony Jeter

Matchmaker: Nick Tiberi Martin, Harutyunyan make weight Baumgardner, Linardatou make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.