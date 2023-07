Martin, Harutyunyan make weight Frank Martin 135 vs. Artem Harutyunyan 134.6

(WBC lightweight title eliminator) Elvis Rodríguez 141.8 vs. Viktor Postol 141.6

Freudis Rojas, Jr. 146 vs. Diego Sanchez 146.6

Quinton Randall 147.25 vs. Willie Jones 148

Justin Cardona 134.25 vs. Ángel Barrera 133.4

Anthony Cuba 134.4 vs. Ángel Rebollar 134.4

Alex Holley 146.6 vs. Michael De La Cruz 146.8 Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Weights from Hanover, Maryland

