July 15, 2023
Boxing News

Fulton stuns Japanese press with brief workout

Fulton Workout230714 2

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC, WBO 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton stunned the Japanese press people with his brief workout on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. It lasted only 2 minutes 45 seconds, and he left Ohashi Gym, saying, “I don’t like to show my training.” A public workout is a customary event to cooperate with the publicity of a boxing event, but he didn’t actually show anything to the press at all. He just did shadow boxing for a minute, hit punching ball for thirty seconds and landed only three to the punching bag. Fulton said, “Naoya Inoue’s best asset is his excellent timing in punching rather than his power punching. But I’ll be able to outbox him by fighting intelligently.”

“Monster” Inoue also shows short workout
Martin, Harutyunyan make weight

  • He’s not gonna be able to hide any of that training in the ring, and it’s not just Inoue’s timing that makes him a hard hitter, IT IS his natural punching power too. Silly for him to try and deny any of that, besides I don’t see how he fights smarter than Donaire did. Hope Fulton practiced falling over.

    • He didn’t deny his power, he said his timing is his greatest asset rather his power. He’s not excluding it, he’s saying if Inoue can’t deliver the power with effective timing then the natural power doesn’t matter. He can’t make him punch less powerfully but he is hoping movement and disrupting his timing will neutralize the power and help him win. He can’t win a slugfest obviously. Plenty of guys with a lot of power don’t succeed because they lack the ability to land punches, so he’s not really wrong in his assessment.

  • Let’s see if that punching power translate at this higher weight class. Naoya might get exposed and outclassed

    • You got that right, he’s in with a guy who’s got lots of tricks and ring savy too.

  • CoolBoy bout to smoke Inoue. Hey ain’t fight Noone with this skill set. Watch the hand speed and faints and movement along with the coolboy jab. To much for Inoue

  • I’m just curious to see if The Monsters power carries to 122 lbs ,and if he destroys Fulton,he’s the best on the planet Pound for pound

