By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC, WBO 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton stunned the Japanese press people with his brief workout on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. It lasted only 2 minutes 45 seconds, and he left Ohashi Gym, saying, “I don’t like to show my training.” A public workout is a customary event to cooperate with the publicity of a boxing event, but he didn’t actually show anything to the press at all. He just did shadow boxing for a minute, hit punching ball for thirty seconds and landed only three to the punching bag. Fulton said, “Naoya Inoue’s best asset is his excellent timing in punching rather than his power punching. But I’ll be able to outbox him by fighting intelligently.”

