By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten three-division champ “Monster” Naoya Inoue participated in a public workout on Saturday prior to his shot at the WBC, WBO 122-pound belt against Stephen Fulton on July 25. Naoya said, “By moving up from 118 to 122 pounds, I feel more comfortable, stronger and sharper. I’ve also improved my speed.”

After skipping rope and before shadow boxing, his manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi abruptly told him to stop training not to show it to the trainers of Team Fulton in attendance since Fulton displayed nothing yesterday. The psychological warfare has already begun.

