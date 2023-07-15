By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Unbeaten three-division champ “Monster” Naoya Inoue participated in a public workout on Saturday prior to his shot at the WBC, WBO 122-pound belt against Stephen Fulton on July 25. Naoya said, “By moving up from 118 to 122 pounds, I feel more comfortable, stronger and sharper. I’ve also improved my speed.”
After skipping rope and before shadow boxing, his manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi abruptly told him to stop training not to show it to the trainers of Team Fulton in attendance since Fulton displayed nothing yesterday. The psychological warfare has already begun.
the Monster by KO within 10 he will become undisputed at 122 then jump to 126 where he will start to have problems or tougher opponents
I really don’t believe there’s anything that either side could pick up on from the short media work out that would somehow give them a secret key to success over the other. However, psychological warfare in this sense just adds to the fun and intrigue. Let’s go Inoue!
This should be very interesting for as long as it lasts. Anything can happen. Fulton may be much stronger than I think. Hard to envision Fulton outboxing and not getting hit hard with counters. Fulton will win some rounds though.
Great great fight
Fulton is great fighter and might be too big for Inoue who won his first championship at 108 lbs
Fulton great boxing skills and speed Inoue hard hitter with a huge heart
The pound-for-pound number one will be on display in a couple of weeks and if he vanquishes Fulton in style, even if Crawford handily defeats Spence 4 days later, Inoue will still be pound for pound number one on the international boxing scene. Probably not in the NABE bubble though.
Fulton to strong and skilled. Will definitely win
They both have good reputation but Inoue is more famous than Fulton
Whoever wins will get lot of recognition
Fulton might jump to pxp list as a number 10
Inoue might jump to number 1 on pxp list
Quid Pro Quo. Fair enough.