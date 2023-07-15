By TMZ.com

WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is a free man once again … he’s just been released from jail, TMZ Sports has confirmed. A Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson said the star boxer got out of the Baltimore detention center Friday afternoon.

In celebration of the occasion, the 29-year-old took to his Twitter account to post a saluting emoji.

Davis had been behind bars due to his alleged role in a 2020 hit-and-run car crash … where he was accused of running a red light and slamming into a Toyota, before fleeing the scene.

Davis reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the case back in February — and was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest. But, on June 1, a judge ruled he had violated the conditions of his sentencing after officials said he moved two times without proper permission. He was then ordered to spend the remainder of his home detention in jail.