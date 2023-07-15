WBA #11, IBF #14 light heavyweight Conor Wallace (11-1, 8 KOs) knocked out Mat “The Machine” Sheehan (10-2, 7 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Wallace dropped Sheehan with a left hand. Sheehan beat the count, but Wallace pounced immediately and blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 2:10. The WBA Oceania, IBF Pan Pacific, and WBC Australasia titles were on the line.
