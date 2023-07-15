WBO #2 Kelly defeats WBO #9 Corzo WBO #2, IBF #7, WBC #11 super welterweight Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBO #9 Gabriel Corzo (18-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. 2016 Olympian Kelly pressed the action while Corza tried to jab and move. The harder punches were landed by Kelly, who won by scores of 117-110, 120-107, 120-107. Kelly retains his WBO international belt. Results from Detroit Wallace destroys Sheehan in one Like this: Like Loading...

