Results from Detroit Featherweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) edged Carlos Mujica (8-3, 2 KOs) over ten rounds in a competitive fight. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 on two cards. The third judge had local favorite O’Quinn up 100-90. WBO #2 Kelly defeats WBO #9 Corzo Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

