Picasso stops Ngebinyana in WBC eliminator In a WBC super bantamweight eliminator, unbeaten WBC #3 Alan David Picasso (25-0-1, 13 KOs) impressively stopped Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Restaurant Arroyo in Mexico City. Ngebinyana’s corner threw in the towel to save their fighter from further punishment. Time was 1:24. Martin edges Harutyunyan in WBC eliminator Baumgardner. Cruz, Franklin victorious Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

