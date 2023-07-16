In a WBC super bantamweight eliminator, unbeaten WBC #3 Alan David Picasso (25-0-1, 13 KOs) impressively stopped Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Restaurant Arroyo in Mexico City. Ngebinyana’s corner threw in the towel to save their fighter from further punishment. Time was 1:24.
They need to bring better fighter to picasso, seems that they are just improving his record, same as jaime munguia