In a WBC lightweight eliminator, undefeated WBC #6 Frank “The Ghost” Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated WBC #8 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night from the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Many rounds were close. Martin had a big edge in round six, then closed the bout strong forcing Harutyunyan to take a knee in round twelve. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 115-112.

IBF #13 super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 KOs) broke down and stopped former world champion Viktor Postol (31-5, 12 KOs) in round seven. Rodriguez dropped Postal at the end of round six and opened the seventh with a brutal assault that rocked Postol promoting a referee’s stoppage. Time was :23.

6’2 welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas (11-0, 11 KOs) stopped Diego Sanchez (19-3, 16 KOs) in round seven of a scheduled 10-rounder. Rojas was in command all the way before Sanchez’ corner requested a stoppage from referee Tony Weeks. Time was :58.