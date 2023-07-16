In a WBC lightweight eliminator, undefeated WBC #6 Frank “The Ghost” Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated WBC #8 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night from the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Many rounds were close. Martin had a big edge in round six, then closed the bout strong forcing Harutyunyan to take a knee in round twelve. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 115-112.
IBF #13 super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 KOs) broke down and stopped former world champion Viktor Postol (31-5, 12 KOs) in round seven. Rodriguez dropped Postal at the end of round six and opened the seventh with a brutal assault that rocked Postol promoting a referee’s stoppage. Time was :23.
6’2 welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas (11-0, 11 KOs) stopped Diego Sanchez (19-3, 16 KOs) in round seven of a scheduled 10-rounder. Rojas was in command all the way before Sanchez’ corner requested a stoppage from referee Tony Weeks. Time was :58.
Martin better not underestimate Harutyunyan.
“brutal assault that rocked Postol”? He literally pushed him off balance and then missed with a few punches to get the stoppage. If Postol had done the same to Elvis there is no way the ref would have stopped it.
Very good fight, Artem Harutyunyan won’t the fight for me and a classy fighter
Artem Harutyunyan won the fight for me
Listen he was up by 4 or five going into the last three, but he gave away 10 11, and 12 and took a knee which means the 12th round was an extra bonus point for Frank martin. On all three judges scorecards that 12 mile round mattered, it would have gave him the win. You can’t have given him the fight. That’s four straight points that he lost at the end. He wasn’t that far ahead
Thought Harutyunyan won 5 rounds to 6 but no problem with the close decision.
Regardless, Martin looked beatable.
and the announcers chanted martin , martin. martin the first 7 rounds of the fight as he was getting his ass kicked then at the end they show the punch stat numbers where martin landed more punches the winner is determined by the amount of rounds won. another showtime sham
Bob, Steve Farwood has the Martin losing the fight, so I’m not sure what you are talking about. Close bout, but Martin landed the cleaner shots. Many close rounds early, but the rounds Martin won late were clearcut. Too much blocking by Martin, not enough punching. Good learning experience. Martin needs to ramp up his punch out put. Was a little too tentative early on.
For every Martin clean eye popping shot, Harutyunyan landed 2-3 scoring shots…period!
Exactly, Martin’s trainer kept telling him, you are behind, we need to knock him out, get going.
Clear round for Martin: 6, 10,11, & 12
Agreed, showtimes commentators showed their prejudices once again.
Saw Harutyunyan land 2-4 clean punch combinations without them acknowledging one punch, then Martin counters and lands one good shot and Bernstein and Mauro were tripping over themselves to praise Martin.
Martin underestimated an opponent who fought well tonight, and Martin almost lost…I hope this scared the sh*t out of Martin.
Showtime are most non biased commentators out there ..ESPN are bought and paid for ..remember hbo during a pacquiao fight ..Lampley a joke ..Bernstein is an honest guy..they even said during telecast Romero should have 2 losses and last fight not been stopped
#6 vs #8 ends as a close, “no complaints with the decision outcome”………..as one would expect
If Andy Cruz develops power, which I believe he will, Martin will get KTFO by Cruz at some junction in the next 20 months. Martin is not all that and a bag of chips. Cruz can easily beat Martin. And with a little power push, knock Martin out.