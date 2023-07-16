Unbeaten super welterweights Julian Vogel (11-0-1, 7 KOs) and Mykyta Alistratov (8-0-2, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round draw in their clash for the WBO Junior 154lb title on Saturday night at the SES-Gym in Magdeburg, Germany. Scores were 77-75 for Vogel, 77-76 for Alistratov, and 76-76.

Cruiserweight Roman Fress (18-1, 11 KOs) needed just 75 seconds to annihilate previously unbeaten Edwin Mosquera (10-1-2, 6 KOs) in the first round of the co-feature. A hard left to the head finished Mosquera.

Other Results:

Robin Rehse W6 Felix Kriedemann (super middleweight)

Marlon Dzemski W6 Marian Wesolowski (welterweight)

Artur Henrik W6 Adam Ciesiak (super middleweight)

Tom Laske W6 Seiran Angel (super lightweight)

Artur Reis W6 Pavlo Ospinnikov (super middleweight)

Lara Ochmann W6 Gabriella Mezei (featherweight)

Christian Demaj W6 Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

Eda Essaoudi D6 Eva Hubmayer (featherweight)