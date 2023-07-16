Photos: Bob Ryder
Check out this GIANT Baumgardner-Linardatou 2 photo gallery for some incredible shots. Also includes undercard action.
_
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Long gone are the days of Duran, Hagler and Hearns. Tuesday Night Fights with warriors like Doug Dewitt, HBO with marquee Champions (Mike McCallum, Milton McCrory, Buddy Mcgirt, Camacho and the great Julio Cesar Chávez.)
Free TV fights (Larry Holmes v. Carl Williams, Pazienza v. Haugen, Orlando Cañizales v. anybody in 15 round bouts)
Ring announcers like Ed Derian and Chuck Hall.
Fast forward now I have atrocious ring walks, female boxers flashing (phenomenal tits btw) and ring announcers screaming for more attention than the boxers.
Worst of all, Tim Bradley (respect to him as a Champion . . . not elite) in the Hall of Fame with some of the above mentioned greats.
At least I had Fury – Wilder and Pacquiao – Márquez.