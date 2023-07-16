PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Session expired
Please log in again.
The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Frank Martin lost that fight to a guy who we never heard of or have seen fight. Frank knew he lost, when he was interviewed he mumbled something about who knows what. Frank “not ready for prime time” Martin!
Most never heard of Martin’s opponent. But a little research and we find there was a reason he gave Martin a good tussle. He was an Olympian medalist and world rated. I look forward to seeing them again. Against each other or other opponents.