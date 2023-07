Baumgardner, Linardatou make weight Alycia Baumgardner 129.4 vs. Christina Linardatou 129.8

(undisputed female super featherweight title)



Andy Cruz 134.6 vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134.2

(IBF international lightweight title)



Jermaine Franklin 241.2 vs. Issac Munoz 257.4



Ja’Rico O’Quinn 121.2 vs. Carlos Mujica 122.6

Jemarco Holloway 141.8 vs. Angelo Snow 143.6

Cameron Pankey 123.6 vs. Misael Reyes 123.6

Joseph Hicks 167.6 vs. Ramses Agaton 169.8

Joshua James Pagan 146.2 vs. Gabriel Smith 147.4 Venue: Masonic Temple, Detroit

Promoter: Matchroom

