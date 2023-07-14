IBF mandatory world title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) will clash with Australia’s undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KO) on the undercard of the August 12 Joshua-Whyte rematch at The O2 in London and shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.

In addition, unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) faces Harry Armstrong (5-1-1, 0 KOs) for a regional belt.

Filip Hrgovic: “The heavyweight champions cannot avoid me any longer and once I have defeated Demsey McKean on August 12, they will have no other option but to face me. I have waited patiently and bided my time but the game is up, ‘El Animal’ is coming for you and is ready to take the belts back to Croatia. McKean will be a tough and strong opponent, but he has never faced anyone as powerful and skillful as me. August 12, at The O2 in London, is the night the heavyweight division starts to change.”

Demsey McKean: “This is what it’s all about, the big fights. I’ve been grinding a big portion of my life for a fight like this. I’m one win away from fighting Usyk for four world titles. This is my world title fight.”