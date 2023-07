Kelly, Corzo make weight Josh Kelly 154 vs. Gabriel Corzo 152.12

(WBO International super welterweight title) Steven Robinson 244.2 vs. Franklin Ignatius 241

Codie Smith 126.6 vs. Francisco Rodriguez 125

Qais Ashfaq 129.12 vs. Liam Dillon 129.6

Ben Marksby 143.8 vs. Ricardo Fernandez 140.4

Chloe Watson 113.9 vs. Belen Valdebenito 113.14

Troy Williamson 160.3 vs. Ramiro Blanco 161.13

Samuel Antwi 153.4 vs. Ruben Angulo 155.3

Tom Summerbell TBA vs. Dimitri Protkanus TBA

Kai Richmond 134 vs. Karl Sampson 133.14

Owen Rees 142.1 vs. Marius Istrate 139.5

Oliver Zaren 168 vs. Jay Byrne 168.10 Venue: Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

Heavyweight Explosion shaping up for Aug 12 Butt headlines in Philly

