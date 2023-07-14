R and B Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday night. In a six-round main event, Daiyann Butt (14-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Michael Crain (5-6-2, 1 KO) in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts, Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Andres Viera (11-5, 8 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay in a welterweight clash. Also Oluwafemi Oyeleye (12-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on former world title challenger Javier Maciel (34-20, 23 KOs) of Buenos Aries, Argentina in a junior middleweight fight.