July 14, 2023
Boxing News

Butt headlines in Philly

R and B Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday night. In a six-round main event, Daiyann Butt (14-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Michael Crain (5-6-2, 1 KO) in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts, Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Andres Viera (11-5, 8 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay in a welterweight clash. Also Oluwafemi Oyeleye (12-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on former world title challenger Javier Maciel (34-20, 23 KOs) of Buenos Aries, Argentina in a junior middleweight fight.

Kelly, Corzo make weight
Devin Haney Arrested

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>