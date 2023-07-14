Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on Thursday morning following a night out in Hollywood … after cops say they found a semi-automatic handgun in his car during a routine traffic stop.
The 30-0 fighter — who’s coming off a huge win over Vasiliy Lomachenko — was out at Catch L.A. on Wednesday … when just minutes after he left the hotspot around midnight, law enforcement tells TMZ Sports cops pulled over his ride due to an unsafe lane change and a failure to use turn signal.
According to authorities, Haney was not driving … but the person who was told officers during the stop there was a firearm inside of the ride.
Cops say they then got Haney and his security out of the car … and when they searched the vehicle, they say they found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat.
Law enforcement tells us … no one took ownership of the gun — and since the car was registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon.
Jail records show he was released at 8:12 AM Thursday on $35,000 bail. He’s due in court for a hearing on the matter next month.
Haney was finally coming to terms that he really lost the fight to Loma. You said you would never lose to a white boy, but Loma sure straightened out your fro. Fake champ.
Haney is innocent. CA is an absolute joke with their WOKE LIBERAL BS. Free Haney. Remove every lame Dem the state has. BLM SUCKS.
Yeah those woke liberals always persecuting blacks huh?
Haney is not 30-0 except on the crooked Mafia Vegas scorecards.
Guaranteed he’ll just get a slap on the wrist, if even that, there in Commyfornia.
What a sadness honey is a great fighter I know he lost against lomachenko but even so he could have a bright boxing career as long as he wants it
As long as he avoids shakur stevenson like the plague!
And avoids tank, Loma again, frank martin, and probably even two Lopez.
Hopefully, he won’t follow the path of Gervonta
Guns,nothing but evil instruments of doom,,,, America look at your recent history… appalling!
This news doesn’t surprise me
Nothing serious, he’ll be alright.
I don’t know why black people always have guns??? I thing having guns are for cowards