July 13, 2023
Boxing News

Devin Haney Arrested

By TMZ.com

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on Thursday morning following a night out in Hollywood … after cops say they found a semi-automatic handgun in his car during a routine traffic stop.

The 30-0 fighter — who’s coming off a huge win over Vasiliy Lomachenko — was out at Catch L.A. on Wednesday … when just minutes after he left the hotspot around midnight, law enforcement tells TMZ Sports cops pulled over his ride due to an unsafe lane change and a failure to use turn signal.

According to authorities, Haney was not driving … but the person who was told officers during the stop there was a firearm inside of the ride.

Cops say they then got Haney and his security out of the car … and when they searched the vehicle, they say they found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat.

Law enforcement tells us … no one took ownership of the gun — and since the car was registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Jail records show he was released at 8:12 AM Thursday on $35,000 bail. He’s due in court for a hearing on the matter next month.

