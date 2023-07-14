Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) defends her undisputed super featherweight title against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, live worldwide on DAZN. Baumgardner is looking to avenge her only pro defeat.

Alycia Baumgardner: “This is a full-circle moment for me. I am looking at her and picturing myself at our first fight, and knowing who I am now, the growth that was necessary to get to this moment, I’m a completely different fight now and she will see that on Saturday.”

Christina Linardatou: “It’s such a great opportunity for me, it’s something any boxer dreams of – the biggest thing a boxer can achieve. She’s already done it, but I have beaten her once and I will do it again.”

In other action, Andy Cruz makes his professional debut at lightweight against Juan Carlos Burgos for the IBF International title, heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) faces Issac Munoz (17-0-1, 14 KOs) over ten rounds, and local featherweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KOs) meets Carlos Mujica (8-2, 2 KOs).

A bout between Richardson Hitchins and Montana Love was postponed.