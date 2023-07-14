Unbeaten lightweight Frank “The Ghost” Martin had the press all to himself at the final press conference for Saturday’s WBC title eliminator at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Opponent Artem Harutyunyan was unable to attend as he was tending to some requirements of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Frank Martin: “I’m gonna do what ghosts do, I’m gonna spook the whole division. It’s gonna be a dominant performance. I’m gonna come out strong. I’m not looking past Artem, but he’s in the way of me getting the big fights. It’s anybody. I stay in the gym so I’m always ready for the top names.

“I’m coming for it. I just want a dominant performance. I’m ready for whatever he’s got. He’s a come-forward fighter who tries to switch it up and be awkward. If he comes at me too aggressively, then it’s gonna be man down.

“I’m right up there with anyone in the division. I’m ready for everyone. I don’t train in the gym day in and day out to not be ready for the best. When the opportunities come, I’m gonna be ready to take them out.

“Everybody in Derrick James’ camp is in there working. There’s even more energy in there to feed off of. Having Errol Spence Jr. and all those other guys in the gym really creates a special atmosphere.

“People are gonna say that I’m him after they see me on Saturday night. They’re gonna see a beast. I have speed, power and defense. They’re gonna see everything on Saturday night.

“Some people don’t respect my opponent because they don’t know who he is, but he’s an Olympic bronze medalist. They try to discredit him because they don’t want to fight me. No matter what, the goal is to dominate.

“I have to get Artem out of there and do it in spectacular fashion. I want the stoppage on Saturday night.”