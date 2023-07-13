Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) will take on Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 26 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 23-year-old slugger will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating former world champion Charles Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in Toledo. ESPN will televise.
Bob Arum: “This is another great test for Jared. When you watch him fight, you are seeing a future heavyweight champion of the world. Rudenko is a crafty veteran who has been in there with some top guys. The fans at Hard Rock Tulsa are in for a real treat.”
Jared Anderson: “I want to stay active and make my case that I am the present and future of the heavyweight division. Rudenko is a tough, durable veteran. I respect what he’s accomplished in the game, but on August 26 at Hard Rock Tulsa, he’s going to regret accepting this challenge.”
Andriy Rudenko: “This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am coming to Tulsa to score the big upset. I dedicate this fight to the people of Ukraine, and I can’t wait to show everyone that I still have what it takes to perform at the highest level.”
Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez are great fighters for this fraud “The Fake big baby” to get in the ring with.
Looks like Jared wants an easier fight since his last one…
Nothing wrong trying to be active after a good test. Anderson, even being so young is eyeing a world title fight and he might get that in 2024, and for sure he will be a massive underdog against Fury or Usyk, but is nice to try
Burucho, taking a step back at this juncture is only admitting the obvious, He ain’t ready as he thinks he is or he is not as good as he thinks he is. There are plenty of better opponents for him that are a lot better than this guy, without blowing his wad.