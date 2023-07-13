Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) will take on Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 26 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 23-year-old slugger will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating former world champion Charles Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in Toledo. ESPN will televise.

Bob Arum: “This is another great test for Jared. When you watch him fight, you are seeing a future heavyweight champion of the world. Rudenko is a crafty veteran who has been in there with some top guys. The fans at Hard Rock Tulsa are in for a real treat.”

Jared Anderson: “I want to stay active and make my case that I am the present and future of the heavyweight division. Rudenko is a tough, durable veteran. I respect what he’s accomplished in the game, but on August 26 at Hard Rock Tulsa, he’s going to regret accepting this challenge.”

Andriy Rudenko: “This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am coming to Tulsa to score the big upset. I dedicate this fight to the people of Ukraine, and I can’t wait to show everyone that I still have what it takes to perform at the highest level.”