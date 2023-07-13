WBO #2 junior middleweight Josh Kelly meets 18-0 Gabriel Corzo on Saturday at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, live on DAZN.

Josh Kelly: “There are levels to this game and especially so when you reach the top echelons, so Corzo will be swimming with the sharks on Saturday night. He will be a lamb to the slaughter.”

Gabriel Corzo: “I have come here to win. I am aware that I am the away fighter, but Kelly has lost before, and he can lose again. He has been knocked out before and so he can be knocked out again.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland: “Josh is the world No2 and a win on Saturday night will put you right there, in line for the title, my friend.

“But you only have to look around Josh’s weight domestically to see some great fights for him. Look at the names around the weight, such as Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith and, potentially, Conor Benn. You can quite easily get a Super Six tournament together! These are exciting times for Josh Kelly. I can see opportunities emerging for Josh in the world title route later this year but there are also these domestic blockbusters.”

Kelly’s coach Adam Booth: “Those names that Kalle mentioned, they don’t want to fight Josh because they know what a nightmare he is. He is not just a nightmare for them because they can’t touch him, but also because they will get hurt while that is happening. But, first, Josh has a job to do on Saturday.”