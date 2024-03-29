March 29, 2024
Boxing News

Weights from Hamilton, Ontario

Neo Young

Antonio Napolitano 159.2 vs. Ryan Young 159.2
(Canadian middleweight title)

John Michael Bianco 167.2 vs. Mate Rudan 165.9
Carolyn Redmond 146.2 vs. Claudia Lopez 146.8
Brett Beaton 162.3 vs. Leonel Castanon 161.2
Dylan Taylor 147.4 vs. Fernando bravo 146.6
Meilyn Martinez 118 vs. Soledad Macedo 117.6

Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)
TV: bxngtv.com

  • Must say that’s a nice weigh in photo. Don’t know much of the boxers but the promotion is Ryan Rozicki in Canada. Three lions. Wondering what’s happening with the Ryan Rozicki v Noel for the cruiser world title?

    Reply
    • >