Weights from Hamilton, Ontario Antonio Napolitano 159.2 vs. Ryan Young 159.2

(Canadian middleweight title) John Michael Bianco 167.2 vs. Mate Rudan 165.9

Carolyn Redmond 146.2 vs. Claudia Lopez 146.8

Brett Beaton 162.3 vs. Leonel Castanon 161.2

Dylan Taylor 147.4 vs. Fernando bravo 146.6

Meilyn Martinez 118 vs. Soledad Macedo 117.6 Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

Venue: Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

TV: bxngtv.com

