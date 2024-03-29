Two-weight world champion and boxing fan favorite Oscar Valdez (32-2, 23 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Liam Wilson (13-3, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson got off to a good start, boxing at a distance. However, Valdez was able to draw Wilson in close where he had the advantage. In round seven, a barrage by Valdez prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:48.

In a grudge match for ALL the female minimumweight belts, WBC/WBA champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over IBF/WBO queen Yokasta Valle (30-3, 9 KOs) to become the division’s first-ever undisputed champion. Spirited battle all the way with Estrada winning 97-93 3x.

WBC #2, WBO #5, IBF #7 lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) won an uneventful ten-rounder against Xolisani Ndongeni (31-5, 18 KOs) by scores of 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian and WBC #9 super lightweight Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) overcame a slow start to knock out Carlos Sanchez (25-3, 19 KOs) in round seven. Sanchez down in round five and down face-first in round seven. Time was :48.

Unbeaten U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) maintained his 100% knockout ratio with a first round TKO against Don Haynesworth (18-9-1, 16 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:19.

Unbeaten lightweight “El General” Emiliano Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs), the youngest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, went the full six against survival-minded Nelson Hampton (10-9, 6 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x.

Unbeaten local middleweight Sergio Rodriguez (11-0-1, 8 KOs) topped Sanny Duversonne (12-7-2, 9 KOs) in a six-rounder. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.