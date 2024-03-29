Two-weight world champion and boxing fan favorite Oscar Valdez (32-2, 23 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Liam Wilson (13-3, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight title on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson got off to a good start, boxing at a distance. However, Valdez was able to draw Wilson in close where he had the advantage. In round seven, a barrage by Valdez prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:48.
In a grudge match for ALL the female minimumweight belts, WBC/WBA champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over IBF/WBO queen Yokasta Valle (30-3, 9 KOs) to become the division’s first-ever undisputed champion. Spirited battle all the way with Estrada winning 97-93 3x.
WBC #2, WBO #5, IBF #7 lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) won an uneventful ten-rounder against Xolisani Ndongeni (31-5, 18 KOs) by scores of 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.
Unbeaten 2016 Olympian and WBC #9 super lightweight Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) overcame a slow start to knock out Carlos Sanchez (25-3, 19 KOs) in round seven. Sanchez down in round five and down face-first in round seven. Time was :48.
Unbeaten U.S. Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) maintained his 100% knockout ratio with a first round TKO against Don Haynesworth (18-9-1, 16 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:19.
Unbeaten lightweight “El General” Emiliano Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs), the youngest son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, went the full six against survival-minded Nelson Hampton (10-9, 6 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x.
Unbeaten local middleweight Sergio Rodriguez (11-0-1, 8 KOs) topped Sanny Duversonne (12-7-2, 9 KOs) in a six-rounder. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.
Just curious from the serious boxing consumer… does anyone think Torrez could be a legit contender? I’m waffling on it. I think he might wind up one through American promoters pumping him up, but I don’t think he’s the kind of guy who could beat many top guys.
For a silver medalist in the Olympic Games he has been put in extremely soft and still doesn’t look like a good prospect.
I agree.Should be top 15 or 20 at some point but not world class
When Torrez faces a good top 20 his run could be over. In the amateurs he was brutally kayoed by Bakhodir Jalolov
Is Torres a heavyweight Berlanga?
Female fights SUCK!! and this one is not the exception. i wish i could forward right to Valdez fight
I’m beginning to question my knowledge about boxing. I swear these judges are looking at different fights than I’m seeing. 97-94 seems a little wide to me.
Liam Wilson needs to retire NOW. His reaction to getting hurt is to just stand there and take life-changing punishment.
Great fight congratulations to both fighters the commentary were right about Liam Wilson need to fight smarter if he wants a longer career but anyway you done yourself and Australia proud and also great honesty sportship from Valdez
i thought Estrada actually lost she did not land as the biased commentators suggested and they do a fantastic job of i making a casual think their way watch the fight with no sound……..
I thought Valle won the fight. A side decision. Biased commentary all the way. I saw the Costa Rican pressing the action and landing the harder shots. I asked my wife to watch the fight with me….this is why she doesn’t like the sport much. I wouldnt say robbery, but I saw a pretty clear 6 to 4 or more for the Valle. Boos all over the arena
First off, Estrada did NOT win that fight. The ESPN commentators are becoming increasingly blatant in their biases toward ESPN’s “A side” fighters. Secondly, Liam Willson established the winning strategy in the first few rounds, then decides to play out his “Mexican warrior” fantasies in the 4th, and man, did he a price for that mistake.
PAY a price….
Agree Michael….like watching an old baseball slugger that can’t hit the fastball anymore …get behind after a series of fastball and the pitcher … decides to continuously throw off speed stuff…old slugger using timing to hit a homer….Valdez is the old slugger now…Wilson started by throwing double end bag stuff….Valdez can’t deal with speed anymore started to swell then Wilson decides to layoff the speed stuff …Valdez just timed Wilson…Hats off discipline and boxing IQ succeeded over speed…. truthfully though Valdez has slowed down…was wearing down Wilson allowed this one to get away….Good win for Valdez though….
Valdez is not the same of 126 lbs but still some gas left I don’t see longevity on him he is easy to cut I give them 2 more years then retired
Lindolfo Delgado is like abner mares a low starter
I thought Emiliano Vargas wS going to ko in the 1 st round and he did not , I think that his victory by decicion was not so sweet
You don’t need to be hard hitter for to be successful in boxing but muratalla needs more power (because his boxing is not so great ) I don’t see bright future in boxing for him
Estrada vs valle was a great fight and I think Estrada won but it should be at least a split decicion / or for one point diference in each card , a draw was still fair for a direct rematch
Thank you Oscar Valdez you made my night
Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
BS stoppage, Wilson was still on his feet.
Yeah, I think he could of made it to the next round only 12 seconds left. Oh well, I’m not shocked. Muratalla did not look impressive and has likely opened the door for others to call him out.