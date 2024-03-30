Wardley-Clarke Weigh-In Results Fabio Wardley 243 vs. Frazer Clarke 266

(British, Commonwealth, WBA Continental, WBO Euro heavyweight titles)



Alen Babic 217 vs. Steve Robinson 239



Ben Whittaker 177 vs. Leon Willings 177



Florian Marku 146 vs. Chris Kongo 146

Viddal Riley 198 vs. Mikael Lawal 198

Callum Simpson 167 vs. Dulla Mbabe 169 Venue: O2 Arena, London

Promoter: BOXXER

