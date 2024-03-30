March 30, 2024
Wardley-Clarke Weigh-In Results

Fabio Wardley 243 vs. Frazer Clarke 266
(British, Commonwealth, WBA Continental, WBO Euro heavyweight titles)

Alen Babic 217 vs. Steve Robinson 239
Ben Whittaker 177 vs. Leon Willings 177
Florian Marku 146 vs. Chris Kongo 146
Viddal Riley 198 vs. Mikael Lawal 198
Callum Simpson 167 vs. Dulla Mbabe 169

Venue: O2 Arena, London
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US)

  • Superb meeting, Frazer will have to confirm if he is on his way to the world coronation. Nevertheless, the fight promises sparks.

