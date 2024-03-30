WBA #10 heavyweight Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (31-3, 14 KOs) scored a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over late sub Ihor “The Hulk” Shevadzutskyi (11-2, 9 KOs) to claim the WBA International belt on Saturday night at the Arena Armeec in Sophia, Bulgaria. Two-time world title challenger Pulev separated himself over the second half of the fight. Scores were 117-111 3x.
Pulev was originally slated to challenge WBA regular champion Mahmoud Charr, but Charr pulled out with an injury. Charr, with a cast on his left arm, was an observer at ringside.
* * *
Cruiserweight Tervel Pulev (19-1, 14 KOs), brother of former two-time heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev, scored a sloppy eight round unanimous decision over Rolly Lambert Fogoum (16-3-1, 12 KOs). The 41-year-old Pulev, a 2012 Olympian, prevailed 79-73, 89-73, 80-72.
* * *
Super middleweight Derrick Osaze (13-1, 3 KOs) handed 39—year-old former contender Joel Julio (39-20, 33 KOs) his 16th consecutive loss via third round KO. A body shot put Julio down for the count.
It’s far past time for these Euro promoters to stop using Joel Julio as cannon fodder.
Three words to describe the Tervel Pulev fight: Awful, awful and awful.
That’s because the African wouldn’t stop clinching.
They both sucked big time. Awful.
Joel Julio was at one time a solid pro with good skills. This is the part of boxing that is hard to take, I truly hope this man doesn’t get seriously injured one day.
The way that is written you might think he was knocked out in the third round sixteen consecutive times.