WBA #10 heavyweight Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (31-3, 14 KOs) scored a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over late sub Ihor “The Hulk” Shevadzutskyi (11-2, 9 KOs) to claim the WBA International belt on Saturday night at the Arena Armeec in Sophia, Bulgaria. Two-time world title challenger Pulev separated himself over the second half of the fight. Scores were 117-111 3x.

Pulev was originally slated to challenge WBA regular champion Mahmoud Charr, but Charr pulled out with an injury. Charr, with a cast on his left arm, was an observer at ringside.

* * *

Cruiserweight Tervel Pulev (19-1, 14 KOs), brother of former two-time heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev, scored a sloppy eight round unanimous decision over Rolly Lambert Fogoum (16-3-1, 12 KOs). The 41-year-old Pulev, a 2012 Olympian, prevailed 79-73, 89-73, 80-72.

* * *

Super middleweight Derrick Osaze (13-1, 3 KOs) handed 39—year-old former contender Joel Julio (39-20, 33 KOs) his 16th consecutive loss via third round KO. A body shot put Julio down for the count.