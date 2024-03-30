By Joe Koizumi

There happened many unexpected troubles and inconveniences in today’s world title doubleheader in Nagoya, Japan, but the final cards are as follows:

WBC minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KOs), 105, will put his belt on the line against ex-WBO titleholder Melvin Jerusalem (21-3, 12 KOs), 104.5, over twelve.

IBF minimumweight titlist Ginjiro Shigeoka (10-0-1NC, 5 KOs), 105, will defend his title against a Filipino emergency substitute Jake Amparo (14-5-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, over twelve.

It will be presented by KWORLD3 (AKA Kameda) Promotions.