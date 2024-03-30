March 30, 2024
Shigeoka brothers to defend belts today

By Joe Koizumi

There happened many unexpected troubles and inconveniences in today’s world title doubleheader in Nagoya, Japan, but the final cards are as follows:

WBC minimumweight champion Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KOs), 105, will put his belt on the line against ex-WBO titleholder Melvin Jerusalem (21-3, 12 KOs), 104.5, over twelve.

IBF minimumweight titlist Ginjiro Shigeoka (10-0-1NC, 5 KOs), 105, will defend his title against a Filipino emergency substitute Jake Amparo (14-5-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, over twelve.

It will be presented by KWORLD3 (AKA Kameda) Promotions.

