In a clash for the vacant WBC interim super welterweight title, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bocachuk pressed the action and progressively built up a lead against the iron-jawed Mendoza. Mendoza rallied late, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 117-111.
Bohachuk isn’t a one shot ko kinda guy, but Mendoza showed an amazing chin. In the middle of that fight he was taking streams of big shots.
I’m here at T-Mobile. Bohachuk delivered a brutal beating to Mendoza. The Ukrainian is slow, but strong as an ox!
I picked the ucranian by tko 8
At least he won
I had the fight saved to watch later and ONCE AGAIN, I check here first for some reason and spoil the results. You’d figure I would learn by now. Lol!!!
– Mendoza took a pounding in that fight, especially when he was up against the ropes.
– He lasted a couple of good right hooks which looked to be his money punch.
– Good showing by Bohachuk.
Mendoza. lol. Needs to stick to putting out office fires.
This fight was why I bought this card. Where was it streaming?