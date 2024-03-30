Bohachuk beats Mendoza for WBC 154lb interim In a clash for the vacant WBC interim super welterweight title, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bocachuk pressed the action and progressively built up a lead against the iron-jawed Mendoza. Mendoza rallied late, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 117-111. Martínez retains WBC flyweight title Shigeoka brothers to defend belts today Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

