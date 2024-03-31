WBC flyweight champion Julio César “El Rey” Martínez (21-3, 15 KOs) kept his title by twelve round majority against previously unbeaten WBC #14 Angelino Cordova (18-1-1, 12 KOs on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Martinez dropped Cordova twice in round three with hard jabs. Cordova gave Martinez some problems in the ensuing rounds, but Martinez landed the more damaging punches. Cordova ran the final round and it cost him. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 114-112.

Like this: Like Loading...