WBC flyweight champion Julio César “El Rey” Martínez (21-3, 15 KOs) kept his title by twelve round majority against previously unbeaten WBC #14 Angelino Cordova (18-1-1, 12 KOs on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Martinez dropped Cordova twice in round three with hard jabs. Cordova gave Martinez some problems in the ensuing rounds, but Martinez landed the more damaging punches. Cordova ran the final round and it cost him. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 114-112.
Great fight hopefully see a rematch near future two knock-down may a different for the winner Martinez
Martinez was too strong for Angelino that was the difference Martinez strength.
Martinez needs to change his style, he wont last to long
Hard to overcome two (2) knockdowns, but Cordova gave it a heck of a try. A close fight, but all that matters is Martinez is going home with his belt.
I thought Cordova should have gotten a draw at least, he took over the fight with his boxing skills. Martinez knocked him down but has terrible boxing skills and if Cordova would have worked the body a little more he could’ve put him away. Martinez got a hometown decision, boxing in Vegas sucks.!!