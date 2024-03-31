WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (30-3-3, 17 KOs) made quick work of WBA #1 rated Michael Zerafa (31-5, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In round one, 40-year-old Lara connected with a straight left that dropped Zerafa, who barely beat the count but then collapsed into the ropes. Time was 2:59.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Lara was better fighter congratulations to him hopefully Zerafa comes back in near future maybe a rematch with Hardman near future domestic fight in Australia
A left and a right from Lara and Zerafa was did anyone see the license plate of the truck that hit me.
I think Zerafa quit, once he was up, he was, “No way Jose,busquense a otro que no voy yo”
No way Jose,, find someone else, I am not doing this.
Zerafa didn’t quit he was hurt by good combination by Lara referee by the correction decision stopping the fight if he fought Tim Tszyu way he fought Tszyu would hurt him bad knock him out probably earlier than Lara I am a fan of Tszyu and Zerafa.
I am sharing what I saw, when Zerafa got up went to a corner, he expression was like “no mas”
No, Tai, his expression was of a deep disappointment, a veey sad expression, because he had dedicated the fight to his sister, who is battling breast cancer and was present at ring side
You’re right, Burucho. His sister was ringside & I felt bad for her. Zerafa beat the count, but was hurt
and could barely stand up. Good stoppage by the ref!
Great win for Lara…
Lara set up things nicely by popping off right hands and all of a sudden…KABOOM WITH THE LEFT.
If a fight occurs against Adames, Lara will have major issues, but I have no problems watching this fight.
Good win Mr Lara. Guess we will see you next in 2026
Makes a mockery of the ranking.
no surprise that a 40yr old Lara beats and stops Zerafa. he could probably beat him if he is 50 or 60
That was nothing special fight and in some ways was the exact type of fight Lara fought with lamanna. Quick knockout from a limited fighter.
How someone as limited as Zerafa gets a title fight is beyond my comprehension. Sanctioning body madness. Lara did what a champion needs to do with a weak opponent.
Colson…agree you don’t play boxing…Lara can definitely fight
….will expose you if limited…. Good win Lara
Wow!
this is simple Zerafa just not on the level of the old 40 year old track star then gets startched in th 1st rd lol
A guy that loses to a Jeff horn becomes a No 1 rated contender and fights for a world title u kidding me??