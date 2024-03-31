WBA middle champ Lara destroys Zerafa WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (30-3-3, 17 KOs) made quick work of WBA #1 rated Michael Zerafa (31-5, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In round one, 40-year-old Lara connected with a straight left that dropped Zerafa, who barely beat the count but then collapsed into the ropes. Time was 2:59. Pitbull Cruz mauls, dethrones Romero Martínez retains WBC flyweight title Like this: Like Loading...

