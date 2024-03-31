Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) overpowered and dethroned WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) getting an eighth round referee’s stoppage on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cruz had Romero on spaghetti legs in round one. Cruz continued to pressure Romero with a relentless attack. Rolly was deducted a point for excessive holding in round five. Cruz rocked Romero again in round seven and Rolly barely got out of the round. The bout was stopped in round eight when Cruz hurt Rolly again.

Like this: Like Loading...