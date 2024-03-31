Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) outboxed and frustrated previously unbeaten WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-1, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ramirez never let Goulamirian get untracked en route to a 118-110 3x.
Former WBO #1 welterweight contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) returned from his first loss to stop Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-5, 22 KOs) with a TKO win. Rocha was credited with a knockdown in round six when he sent Lawson into the ropes. Rocha nearly got a referee’s stoppage in round seven and Lawson’s corner stopped it after the round.
Solid win for el Zurdo, congrats champ.
Congratulations Zurdo on your win hopefully you stay displinced with your weight and training you hopefully fight the other cruiserweight champions
predictable win for Zurdo. but does seem a little heavy for him
Anothe uber driver for Ramirez he need fight Beterviv
