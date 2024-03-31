Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) outboxed and frustrated previously unbeaten WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-1, 19 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ramirez never let Goulamirian get untracked en route to a 118-110 3x.

Former WBO #1 welterweight contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) returned from his first loss to stop Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-5, 22 KOs) with a TKO win. Rocha was credited with a knockdown in round six when he sent Lawson into the ropes. Rocha nearly got a referee’s stoppage in round seven and Lawson’s corner stopped it after the round.