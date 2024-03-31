6’6 Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) won a bloody twelve round split decision over previously undefeated WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) to take Tszyu’s WBO title and claim the vacant WBC title on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tszyu repeatedly connected with hard right hands against the much taller Fundora early on. The bout changed when Tszyu suffered a bad gash on the top of his head when he inadvertently dipped into Fundora’s elbow at the end of round two. Fundora was also busted up, but Tszyu had the worst of it and his corner couldn’t stop the bleeding. Tyszu had blood dripping into his left eye for the rest of the fight. Fundora kept Tszyu at the end of his jab and pulled ahead. Scores were 116-112 Tszyu, 116-112, 115-113 Fundora.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Let’s run in back gentlemen! Great comeback fight for Fondura
Nice win for Fundora. Hoping to see the Spence fight next instead of a rematch. Really thought Fundora was going to lose in brutal fashion. I hope there is a rematch at some point because I think Tim was looking great and it just looked like a matter of time before the cut. Congrats to the Fundora family.
I thought Fundora was leading from the 7th round. I dont think it was a SD, at least the fighter I thought was winning won.
Valiant effort by Tim
Great win by Fundora well deserved better man won I thought Tim Tszyu would won i was wrong hopefully his sister didn’t get arrested for excess screaming hopefully see a rematch in Australia Errol Spence need to fight a world rated 154 fighter before thinking fighting Fundora or Tszyu.
I’m surprised Tim Tszyu didn’t go for the body more as he a superb body puncher maybe if there a rematch attack the body more.
Supposedly there’s a rematch clause in place for a second fight in Aus. Even Fundora said so. Guess we will see
I hate to see a bad cut happen early in a fight. But Tszyu had a lot of trouble dealing with Fundora’s size and reach and could have lost even without the cut. Hope there’s a rematch.
These kind of fights are disappointing. It’s really hard to know what the actual outcome would’ve been if it hadn’t been for that cut. It’s like when Klitschko fought Lewis, that cut saved Lewis’ life. I hope they run it back though for the sake of posterity.
If I remember correctly that lewis fight was caused by a punch and klitschko was done anyhow totally different scenario, its ridiculous they let this fight go on completely differnt fight after the elbow
Sad, sad…when Tszyu heals, get a rematch going – minus the bloody stuff. When the rematch occurs, let’s hope both fighters do not suffer any significant cuts or gashes. A hard fought victory for Fundora.
Although Tszyu had a gash on his head, I am wondering if his cut man was fully prepared for the worse moments.
Great win for Fundora, obviously that cut on Tszyu was a major factor. Tszyu. I doubt Spence could beat Fundora especially since Fundora learned from his last loss. But you never know…
good for Fundora. we probably need to to see it again
I thought Tsyzu edged it by 1 round. There’s no way that deep of a cut doesn’t throw, even the best fighters off their game. They’re operating at about 80% capacity. Impaired vision AND psychologically.
that fight should be stop tszuy cant see for the cut they go to the remacht.
Tim can surely rise to be great. His father was knocked out by Philips yet he became one of the great pound for pounds.