6’6 Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) won a bloody twelve round split decision over previously undefeated WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) to take Tszyu’s WBO title and claim the vacant WBC title on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tszyu repeatedly connected with hard right hands against the much taller Fundora early on. The bout changed when Tszyu suffered a bad gash on the top of his head when he inadvertently dipped into Fundora’s elbow at the end of round two. Fundora was also busted up, but Tszyu had the worst of it and his corner couldn’t stop the bleeding. Tyszu had blood dripping into his left eye for the rest of the fight. Fundora kept Tszyu at the end of his jab and pulled ahead. Scores were 116-112 Tszyu, 116-112, 115-113 Fundora.

