By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw IBF 105-pound champion Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-0-1NC, 9 KOs), 105, impressively kept his belt as he quickly sank IBF#6 Filipino Jake Amparo (14-6-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, with a single left hook to the belly for the count at 1:15 of the second round on Sunday in Nagoya, Japan. Originally ArAr Andales was scheduled to challenge Ginjiro, but the Filipino collapsed probably due to his severe reduction of weight to be unable just six days before the title bout. It was fortunate that Jake Amparo, another Filipino, became an emergency substitute and arrived here in Japan several days before the show. Amparo, former WBO AP champ, had been reportedly training well, but Shigeoka’s well-timed left to the lever resulted in a effective haymaker.

Former WBO bantam champ Tomoki Kameda (41-4, 23 KOs), 126, halted Mexican Kevin Villanueva (22-5-3, 15 KOs), 126, at the end of the fifth round in a scheduled ten. Villanueva quit on the stool after his continual absorption of punishment from the outset.

WBC#29 bridgerweight Alexandru Jur (21-5, 8 KOs), 221.75, from Romania, floored previously unbeaten Japanese heavyweight champ WBC#23 Mitsuhiro Brandon Tajima (10-1, 8 KOs), 224, with a well-timed right uppercut in round two and pounded out a unanimous decision (all 79-72) over eight. Jur was too skillful and accurate for Tajima, who couldn’t catch up with the Romanian with a good left hand.

Japanese middleweight champ Riku Kunimoto (11-1, 5 KOs), 160, kept his national belt as he stopped Eiki Kani (8-4-3, 4 KOs), 159.75, at 1:53 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten.

Promoter: KWORLD3 Promotions.