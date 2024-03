Weights from Chester, PA Greg Outlaw 143.6 vs. Rondale Hubbert 140.8

LeAnna Cruz 117.8 vs. Josefina Vega 116

Rashan Adams 131.6 vs. Ryan Picou 134

Deric Davis 133 vs. Yoses Vidales 134.6

Lamar Smith 142.4 vs. Anthony Young 148

Nasheed Smith 174.4 vs. Twon Smith 175.6

Hakeem Harmon 146.2 vs. Christopher Puryear 147.2

Triniadad Vargas 117.4 vs. Robin Ellis 115.8 Venue: Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 6:00 PM Weights from Hamilton, Ontario Goulamirian, Zurdo make weight

